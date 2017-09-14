USCG work together to bring supplies to Key West

Crew members with the United States Coast Guard worked together to deliver 22,000 lbs of water and supplies to Key West after Hurricane Irma wrecked the islands.





Members from the Air Station Clearwater and the Texas Air National Guard delivered approximately 15,000 bottles on Wednesday, September 13. They were delivered by the HC-130 Hercules airplane to support the Hurricane Irma relief.

