USF football player dismissed from team after arrest

Defensive back Hassan Childs is in stable condition after being shot three times during a road rage incident, the Tampa Police Department said Sunday. (Photo: Associated Press)

TAMPA -- USF Head Coach Charlie Strong dismissed safety Hassan Childs after the player's arrest Monday on charges of aggravated assault and marijuana possession our news partners at the Tampa Bay Times report.

The charges stemmed from a violent road rage incident on Saturday in which Childs was shot twice after allegedly pointing a gun at a vehicle carrying Jovani Jimenez and his family on Skipper Road near the USF campus.

Police recovered a weapon from Childs' vehicle as well as a small amount of marijuana.

Strong told the Times that he had a meeting with the team Sunday about the incident. He also met with Childs, whom Strong said is expected to make a full recovery from his gunshot wounds, the Times said.

To read the entire report from the Times: Click Here

© 2017 WTSP-TV