USF player charged in road rage case

Defensive back Hassan Childs is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of cannabis (less than 20 grams). He is in stable condition after being shot in the upper right arm, torso and beneath his arm, according to Tampa police.

About 11:15 p.m. March 25, Jovanni Jimenez was driving home eastbound on Skipper Road, according to police.

His wife, Jennifer Jimenez, was in the front passenger seat and his 3-year-old son was in the rear driver's side seat. Jimenez he noticed a Chevrolet Malibu tailgating him and attempting to pass him, and pulled into the Eagle's Point apartment complex to let the vehicle pass.

Childs – the driver of the Malibu -- pulled to the passenger side of Jimenez's stopped vehicle, and then Jennifer saw Childs point a silver firearm toward them. Jovanni did not see the firearm at that time.

Jovanni continued to drive toward his apartment when Jennifer told him about the other driver pointing a firearm at them. Jovanni, who has a valid concealed weapons permit, removed his gun from his waistband and placed it on the seat next to his leg.

When Childs continued to tailgate Jimenez's vehicle, he again pulled to the side of the road and stopped his car. Childs pulled to the driver's side of Jimenez's vehicle and pointed a silver handgun toward Jovanni Jimenez. In fear of his life and his family's life, Jovanni Jimenez fired three rounds at Childs.

Jimenez then drove home and immediately phoned 911.

Childs, of Kissimmee, has an active concealed weapons permit. A loaded firearm was recovered from his vehicle along with less than 20 grams of cannabis. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

