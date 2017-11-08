WTSP
USF students defend campus Greek life for charity, social benefits

Eric Glasser , WTSP 1:30 PM. EST November 08, 2017

Have you ever been a member of a fraternity or sorority?

After another hazing death incident, this time at Florida State University, the "Greek life" system is coming under scrutiny again.

Today, students at the University of South Florida in Tampa, many who are members of fraternities and sororities, expressed their thoughts about what they consider misinformation and the bad rap they get.

Instead, most say it's less about partying and more about charity, community service, and networking for life and career.

This is also marks national hazing prevention week, and on the USF campus, students were signing pledges to speak up if they are being hazed, or witnessed someone else being hazed, and not to participate in hazing activities.

