USF sues Whirlpool over patent

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Body of missing woman believed found
-
Search continues for Haines City woman
-
FHP's new squad cars
-
Police searching for pet sitter wanted on animal cruelty charges
-
WTSP Breaking Live Video
-
Shootout in pawn shop
-
Clearwater Police looking for 'bikini' thieves
-
Police: Infant Dies After Being 'Tortured' By Daycare Worker
-
Griffin to speak about photo
-
Haines City missing woman full press conference
More Stories
-
German music fest shut down because of terror threatJun. 2, 2017, 4:37 p.m.
-
Bizarre scene plays out on bus in Pinellas CountyJun. 2, 2017, 11:47 a.m.
-
12 reasons to take ticks seriouslyJun. 2, 2017, 4:43 p.m.