Family with 2 kids detained at Dulles Airport, governor said

DULLES, VA. (WUSA9) - Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring spoke at Dulles International Airport on Saturday in response to President Donald Trump’s most recent executive order.

One family, including two children, is currently being detained at Dulles, the governor said, citing non-government officials.

“I’m concerned about the values of the USA,” McAuliffe said.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at Dulles holding signs and chanting, “No hate, no fear. Refugees are welcome here.”

Gov. McAuliffe said he was “outraged and disappointed” in the executive order that bans people from certain Muslim countries from entering the U.S. The rule applies to refugees and travelers alike.

“What kind of nation is this?” Gov. McAuliffe asked. “We were built on immigrants, they have made our country the great nation it is today.”

"On behalf of the people of Virginia, I urge President Trump and leaders in Washington to reverse this policy and restore our nation to its place as a beacon of opportunity for all,” he said in a statement. “In the meantime, my administration will work with Attorney General Mark Herring to identify any and all legal steps we can take to oppose this dangerous and divisive policy."

While Gov. McAuliffe said he understands the national security concerns, he wants 'extreme vetting' to be defined.

As the governor and attorney general spoke, protesters continued to chant and cheer.

