Venice Fishing Pier closes after damage from Irma, pending inspection

Venice Pier in Venice, FL (Photo: Photoladybug)

VENICE, FLA. - The beloved Venice Municipal Fishing Pier has been closed by the city until it has been more thoroughly inspected for damage after Hurricane Irma.

“At the far end, there was a point where — when you step anywhere — it kind of moved, like it dropped maybe a fraction of an inch, and the railings at the far end were very loose, where someone could lean in and fall over,” Venice Public Works Director John Veneziano told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. “We looked at it, insurance folks have looked at it, and they recommended a structural inspector look at it.”

According to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, a maintenance survey report for the pier was received prior to the hurricane and hasn't been addressed by the City Council yet.

In previous storms, the pier has been damaged and was raised 12 feet in 2004 at a cost of $2 million.

If repairs from hurricane damage involve decking and railing, the cost would be around $600,000.

Engineers were scheduled to examine the structure of the 700-foot-long structure Monday and results are expected later in the week

