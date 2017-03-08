Verify: Are Khizr Khan's traveling privileges being reviewed?

Khizr Khan looks on during a campaign rally with Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at The Armory on November 6, 2016 in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2016 Getty Images)

QUESTION:

Are Khizr Khan's traveling privileges being reviewed?

ANSWER:

We can’t verify Mr. Khan’s claims one way or the other, for certain. But we couldn't find any evidence that they are true.

PROCESS:

UPDATE: In an email , a spokesperson from the Canadian Government told us that the office of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship is not aware of any restrictions involving Khan.

The spokesperson pointed out that American citizens are not required to apply for either an Electronic Travel Authoritization or a visitor visa to enter Canada and Khan is an American citizen.

To try to verify the comments attributed to Mr. Khan, WUSA9 reached out to every government department we thought might know if he were contacted. We started at the top. A White House spokesman directed us to ask the State Department and Department of Homeland Security.



A State Department spokesman told WUSA9 via email: “A U.S. citizen who holds a valid U.S. passport may enter and depart the U.S. It is the decision of each individual country to determine whether to admit any U.S. citizen. U.S. citizens traveling should consult the requirements for their destination country prior to travel. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment.”



A DHS spokesperson said to reach out to TSA and Customs and Border Patrol, which each fall under the DHS umbrella. We emailed TSA first, who sent us to Customs.



A spokesperson for Customs and Border Patrol sent us this statement: “U.S. Customs and Border Protection does not contact travelers in advance of their travel out of the United States. With respect to Global Entry or trusted traveler membership, CBP’s engagement is about the status of membership in the program, not any particular travel itself. Of course, any U.S. citizen with a passport may travel without trusted traveler status. All individuals are subject to inspection departing or upon arrival to the United States. U.S. citizens are afforded protections under the privacy act and therefore we would not be able to discuss any specifics.”



During the course of our investigation, we got a tip that Mr. Khan also postponed an appearance at Oxford Union in England last week. No make-up date has been set.



Court records in Virginia show Mr. Khan has no pending criminal cases that could affect his ability to travel abroad.



WUSA9 emailed and texted Mr. Khan. He twice replied that he had no comment.



Spokespeople for the FBI and the Canadian immigration authority did not immediately return requests for comment.

Verify: Was a child handcuffed at Dulles?

