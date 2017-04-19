(Photo: Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG — It's the promise that helped President Trump win the White House: To "Make America Great Again."

Now he says an executive order is putting American workers first.

“We are about to take bold new steps to follow through on my pledge to buy American and hire American,” President Trump said.

Scrolling through social media -- you see a lot of claims about that order.

Before we get into this, I want to be completely upfront with you about the sources I used for this story so you can trust what you're hearing is the real deal and not some slant or spin.

First off, I read President Trump's executive order beginning to end. You'll see what it really says.

I also used information from the U.S. Department of Labor. And I talked to an expert -- immigration attorney Ahmad Yakzan -- on the kind of hiring President Trump says he wants to crack down on.

Now to your questions.

Does the President's executive order on buying American and hiring American make the government buy more American products?

I can verify from the order itself, that is false. It does not make the government or companies buy more American products right now.

What it does do is say the executive branch will follow the laws already on the books that require the government to buy American goods and to maximize the use of products made in the U.S..

It also says President Trump's agency heads will watch how those "buy American laws" already in place are enforced and come up with ideas to improve them.

And your second question: What about jobs for American workers -- does this help them?

I can verify President Trump's executive order takes no action to immediately hire Americans or even put a preference for them.

It does say there should be reform for the H1-B visa system that companies use to hire skilled foreign workers, but even that doesn't take immediate action.

Here's visa expert attorney Ahmad Yakazan.

“It really honestly does not change anything,” he said. “You need to reform the H1-B system. No one is saying something other than the president.”

So will this executive worker help American workers and products? Right now, it doesn't do a thing for you and me. That could change down the line.



