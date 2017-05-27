Verify: Is there health benefits in eating chocolate cake for breakfast?

QUESTION:

Is there really health benefits in eating chocolate cake for breakfast?

ANSWER:

We can verify there are at least two legitimate peer-reviewed studies that specifically discuss the benefits of chocolate cake for breakfast.

RESOURCES:

Research Shows That Eating Chocolate Cake For Breakfast Is Good For The Brain And The Waistline

Chocolate intake is associated with better cognitive function: The Maine-Syracuse Longitudinal Study

Meal timing and composition influence ghrelin levels, appetite scores and weight loss maintenance in overweight and obese adults

Want to lose weight? Make breakfast your big meal… and have dessert with it

PROCESS:

Here's the argument the peer-reviewed studies make in the benefits of eating chocolate cake for breakfast:

1. If you eat cake in the morning, you'll burn it off over the course of the day. If you eat cake at 9 p.m., it's staying there.

2. Chocolate has a positive effect on congnative performance and your brain. They say it improves your memory and actually helps you work.

