Are hypodermic needles being stuck onto gas pump handles?

A post from California is going viral on social media after it claims that hypodermic needles are being stuck onto gas pump handles.

According to Moreno Valley Police spokesman Armando Munoz, a man named Jose Medina claimed he was stuck with a needle at a Moreno Valley, California gas station and he filed a police report about it.

The Moreno Valley Police are investigating the Medina's report but have no further information at this time.

When asked if there have been similar reports in the area, Munoz said he has not heard of any.

Medina's daughter, Jacqueline, wrote a Facebook post saying her father's lab work came back negative for HIV, but follow-up tests will be done.

Correction: We pulled the video associated with this story due to a lower third misprint. We apologize for this error.

© 2017 WUSA-TV