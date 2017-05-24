Verify: Are computer BOTS taking all the tickets?

You're online, trying to plug in your credit card number and within seconds, the show is sold out in minutes. Here we verify whether ticket scalpers are rigging the system.

THE QUESTION

When tickets went on sale for Bruno Mars or Paul McCartney at Amalie Arena, thousands of fans raced online for the best seats. However, most found the front rows had already been scooped up.

You can now find many of those seats for sale with ticket brokers or on sites like StubHub. It's a familiar story to anyone who has tried to buy a concert ticket in the last decade.

Tickets can sell out in minutes and seem to appear almost instantaneously on secondary sales websites at inflated prices. Many viewers who emailed the 10News/TEGNA investigative network assumed ticket brokers use computer programs called bots to scoop up all the tickets and push fans out in favor of their own profits.

The Verify team and 10Investigates set out to discover whether that's true and what -- if anything -- is being done to stop it.

WHAT WE FOUND

We talked to Ken Lowson, a notorious ticket scalper who ran a company called Wiseguy Tickets until it was raided by the FBI in 2010.

“I prefer the man who broke Ticketmaster,” Lowson said. “The world recognizes me as the biggest ticket scalper and the inventor of ticket bots."

Lowson’s on the other side now, protecting fans from bots.

A screen shot taken of tickets to the Hamilton muscial in Denver. Tickets for this event haven't been printed or gone on sale yet, according to the Denver Center for Preforming Arts. (Photo: Staver, Anna)

But when he “broke Ticketmaster” Lowson programmed his bots to bypass Ticketmaster’s Completely Automated Public Turing Test To Tell Computers and Humans Apart or CAPTCHAs. Those fuzzy, distorted letter tests that are supposed to determine whether a user is human.

“They just didn’t use it right,” Lowson said.

Ticketmaster had a bank of 30,000 CAPTCHAs, and Lowson’s team solved every one of them. Then, the bots pulled the right answer from their own CAPTCHA bank and solve the test.

And they could do it before your brain registered what those fuzzy letters were.

“We measured in milliseconds,” Lowson said.

Wiseguys deployed hundreds of bots when tickets to major sporting events or concerts went on sale. They impersonated fans from all over the country and paid with dozens of different credit cards.

Once Lowson had the tickets, he sold them to ticket brokers. These are the secondary market websites you see that sometimes look identical to the official venue websites.

Lowson could program his bots to buy specific seats, which let him make lucrative deals with these brokers for the best seats in the house.

That’s one of the possible reasons why you see tickets for Hamilton on sale now even though the Denver Center for Performing Arts hasn’t printed a single ticket.

WHAT IS DONE ABOUT BROKERS AND BOTS?

Congress passed the Better Online Ticket Sales Act, or BOTS Act, in December 2016. It outlawed the use of computer programs to circumvent the rules ticket sellers put in place.

But the Federal Trade Commission is still working on how to enforce it.

“This is a new law, and we’re trying to figure that out,” FTC attorney Melissa Dickey said. “We’re reaching out to industry to see if there are ways we can try to effectively enforce this law.”

U.S. Sen Chuck Schumer (D-New York) talks about potential federal prosecution and fines for companies that use ticket bots.

Performers and politicians lauded its passage as an important step in the right direction. Especially, since “there’s a lot more ticket bots out there then there were before,” Dickey said.

But if Florida serves as an example of enforcement, the FTC won’t prosecute anyone.

The Sunshine State passed a similar law banning bots in 2008. But 10Investigates found the Office of Statewide Prosecution has not had any prosecutions involving bots, nor has the AG's Consumer Protection Division taken any actions related to the resale of tickets or the use of bots.

IT'S NOT JUST THE BOTS

The spokesperson for Red Rocks, a venue in Colorado, says bots aren’t the only issue plaguing ticket sellers.

“What’s frustrating for Red Rocks or any other venue is that there really aren’t laws in place that protects us as venues from copycats,” Kitts said. “We can protect copyrights, but you can make your website look a lot like a Red Rocks website. Sometimes fans don’t know the difference.”

That’s what happened to Jason Hutchinson.

He bought a ticket to see Chris Rock at the Bellco Theater in March from a third-party website.

The ticket scanned the night of the show, but he realized something was wrong shortly after he took his seat. Another guy showed up with a ticket for that exact seat. Bellco employees determined that Hutchinson had an unauthorized copy or a fake ticket.

Jason Hutchinson's American Express email saying the company couldn't refund his money for a fake ticket.

The reseller, Online City Tickets, states in its user agreement that it buyers should beware of fake tickets.

So, Hutchinson tried to get a refund through his credit card company.

“American Express is unable to do anything as this user agreement absolves them of liability,” Hutchinson said. “This is just one example of how the American public gets legally screwed by fraudsters, and no one does anything about it.”

Another frustration is the anonymity of online waiting rooms.

If you bought a concert ticket in the 1980s, chances are you spent hours or maybe even days waiting in line outside a ticket office.

Today you don’t see that long line, but you are “very much” in line with thousands of people, Kitts said.

For example, the Tom Petty show Spann couldn’t get tickets to had 27,000 people in the waiting room from all over the globe. Red Rocks can only seat 9,000 people.

"The ‘bot’ meme is easy to explain and blame,” Kitts said. “The reality is that there are lots of ordinary people buying and reselling tickets and even for legitimate buyers, there aren’t enough tickets to go around.”

Another reason there aren’t enough tickets to meet demand is not every ticket goes on sale.

Event sponsors, venue operators, fan clubs, as well as friends and family members of players, musicians and their staffs all get tickets before they go on sale.

Red Rocks spokesman Brian Kitts and 9NEWS reporter Jeremy Jojola discuss ticket scalping at Red Rocks.

“Someone once told me it was like someone throwing a private party,” Kitts said. “You get to invite who you want and tell them where to sit, and if you choose to sell a few spots, that’s OK too.”

When Kitts worked in sports, he saw all-star games where less than 30 percent of the tickets went on sale.

Even before ticket bots were created, fans competed with professional brokers and scalpers.

The secondary ticket market is a lucrative business.

In 2016, Northcoast Research estimated its worth at $8 billion.

Bots have made it easier to buy tickets for resale, but that's not the only way brokers get them.

Lowson courted event sponsors, vendors and venues so they’d give him their extra tickets.

“We were selling directly for them,” Lowson said.

We can’t say whether that’s happening in Denver.

“I think that it’s politically expedient to be ‘I’m for the fans, and I’m against the scalpers … ‘” Lowson said. “But they can’t really enforce those laws until the companies selling the tickets are willing to give up the data to show who the brokers are and who the fans are.”

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN DENVER

The City of Denver doesn’t sell tickets to its venues. It contracts that out to a company called AXS.

AXS manages ticket sales, and its employees are the ones you see at the gate. Its website will aso re-route you to StubHub if tickets to a concert sell out.

That’s because StubHub pays to be AXS’ official secondary ticket seller.

We don’t know what StubHub pays for that, but we do know StubHub pays Denver an annual “integration payment” of $250,000.

All of this leaves fans like Spann frustrated.

“It’s a bucket list thing for me, and some, I feel, dishonest person takes the tickets and then nobody does anything about it,” Spann said. “It makes you feel a little bit like your voice doesn’t matter.”