VERIFY: Do emergency tools used to break windows work on all vehicles?
Many people have emergency hammers and similar tools just in case they need to break car windows in an emergency situation but the KHOU 11 Verify team decided to take a closer look and see which tools really work and which ones do not.
WFMY 9:14 PM. EDT June 23, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Girl was forced to marry rapist
-
Woman, 81, leads police on slow chase
-
Video: Road rage causes crash on highway
-
Beached whale found on Siesta Key Beach
-
Flea market to be demolished
-
BMW driver stuck in wet conrete
-
Tampa Bay is one of the top most vulnerable areas to sea level rise, scientists say
-
Boy fatally shot by sibling
-
Man brutally attacked teenager in Rochester, New Hampshire
-
Child was forced to marry rapist
More Stories
-
HOA could foreclose on home over unpainted mailboxJun 23, 2017, 5:32 p.m.
-
Social media loves Tampa couple's viral side-by-side photosJun 23, 2017, 6:04 p.m.
-
Law allowed molester to move next door to victimJun 23, 2017, 7:09 p.m.