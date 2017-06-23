VERIFY: Do you need to wear sunscreen if your make-up has SPF in it?

Makeup products. (Photo: Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - QUESTION:

Does having SPF in your foundation and concealer mean you can forgo wearing sunscreen?

ANSWER:

We can verify that is false.

SOURCES:

Dr. Elizabeth Tanzi, Founder and Director of Capital Laser & Skin Care

Skin Cancer Foundation

PROCESS:

We're officially in the midst of summer and that means warm, sunny days will be the norm for the foreseeable future. The change in weather prompted the Verify team to look into the sun protection within your makeup.



We set out to verify whether the presence of SPF in your foundation and concealer means you can forgo wearing sunscreen.



Dr. Elizabeth Tanzi, Founder and Director of Capital Laser & Skin Care, spoke with us about the matter. She explained that dermatologist recommend sunscreen for everyone on a daily basis because of the cumulative effect of the sun.

"You may not be at the beach but you may be running errands. You may be going out to lunch,” she said. “That little bit of sun you're getting on a regular basis really does add up."

Tazi also added that sunscreen is necessary even if you wear makeup with SPF protection.

"You need real sunscreen to stay better protected,” she said. “It has more durability that just a makeup or a moisturizer with sunscreen."

Sunscreen is important because rays from the sun can damage the skin and lead to an increase of skin cancer. The Skin Cancer Foundation estimates 9,730 people will die from melanoma this year alone.

