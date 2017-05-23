VERIFY: Does apple cider vinegar help you lose weight?

Apple vinegar (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

If you have been on social media recently, you probably have seen posts claiming apple cider vinegar will help you lose weight. But is it true?

Our Verify fact checkers found there has only been one study with humans on whether apple cider vinegar helps you lose weight. It found subjects who used vinegar lost an average 1 to 2 pounds over three months, but they gained it all back after the study was over.

But research has found it does help patients with diabetes control blood sugar levels.

Multiple studies showed it helped block the digestion of starch, preventing some of that starch from raising your blood sugar.

So, we can verify apple cider vinegar is not a quick fix for weight loss, but it does have some health benefits.

