Thursday, we showed you this video of a white squirrel in Warner Robins and it got a lot of you talking.

Some people said it's a fox squirrel, others called it a breed of its own.

So we wanted to Verify, is the white squirrel a breed of its own?

Sharon Cornacchione: Animal curator at the Museum of Arts and Sciences

Gordon Respess: Naturalist at Dauset Trails Nature Center

"They are just your regular grey squirrel, the ones you see out here in abundance, but sometimes, things are albino and sometimes, they have that mutation where they are called the white morphs," Sharon Cornacchione says.

Cornacchione says both are just genetic defects from the grey squirrel.

But how can you tell which kind of white squirrel you're looking at?

"A white morph squirrel, they have the dark eyes. You're going to see some dark fur in them, so 80 percent of the squirrels you'll see are going to be white morph," says Cornacchione.

She says the other 20 percent, those are albino squirrels.

"The difference is that they are completely white and they have the red eyes," Cornacchione says.

Gordon Respess, a naturalist at Dauset Trails Nature Center, says you may see a fox squirrel that is also white. However, these are extremely rare.

You can recognize these squirrels by their size. Respess says they are two to three times the size of a grey squirrel, but he says seeing a white squirrel is a rare experience.

Respess says white squirrels will normally get hunted down by predators much quicker than others because they can't blend in with their surroundings.

So why are so many people seeing them around Warner Robins?

"A lot of these squirrels are smart and they will move to a populated like city area where predators are not in abundance," Cornacchione says.

So we verified that this is false. White squirrels are not a breed of their own, but that doesn't make seeing them any less exciting. So keep your eyes peeled. You may just get lucky and see one.

