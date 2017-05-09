WTSP
VERIFY: Study finds full-fat dairy products are healthy

A new study claims "full-fat dairy" products like cheese and yogurt aren't bad for you. That would be wonderful, but is it true? Our Verify Team took a closer look.

KHOU.com , KHOU 9:26 PM. EDT May 09, 2017

A new study claims full-fat dairy products like cheese and yogurt aren't bad for you. That would be wonderful, but is it true? 

Our Verify Team took a closer look at the study published in a European medical journal.

Here’s what we found:

  • The study does say cheese has a "neutral effect" on your health when it comes to cardiovascular disease and stroke.
  • But it also says that three pro-dairy groups funded the research. (That doesn't mean the science is bad, but it is something to note.)
  • The researchers didn't gather their own data, instead they used existing research done by other scientists. (This is a common practice, but not without controversy.)

In conclusion, we can verify that you should probably take this study with a grain of salt.

Verify: Resources 

Full study in European Journal of Epidemiology

