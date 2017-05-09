VERIFY: Study finds full-fat dairy products are healthy

(Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

A new study claims full-fat dairy products like cheese and yogurt aren't bad for you. That would be wonderful, but is it true?

Our Verify Team took a closer look at the study published in a European medical journal.

Here’s what we found:

The study does say cheese has a "neutral effect" on your health when it comes to cardiovascular disease and stroke.

But it also says that three pro-dairy groups funded the research. (That doesn't mean the science is bad, but it is something to note.)

The researchers didn't gather their own data, instead they used existing research done by other scientists. (This is a common practice, but not without controversy.)

In conclusion, we can verify that you should probably take this study with a grain of salt.

Verify: Resources

Full study in European Journal of Epidemiology

