VERIFY: Study finds full-fat dairy products are healthy

A new study claims full-fat dairy products like cheese and yogurt aren't bad for you. That would be wonderful, but is it true?
Our Verify Team took a closer look at the study published in a European medical journal.
Here’s what we found:
- The study does say cheese has a "neutral effect" on your health when it comes to cardiovascular disease and stroke.
- But it also says that three pro-dairy groups funded the research. (That doesn't mean the science is bad, but it is something to note.)
- The researchers didn't gather their own data, instead they used existing research done by other scientists. (This is a common practice, but not without controversy.)
In conclusion, we can verify that you should probably take this study with a grain of salt.
