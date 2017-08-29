VERIFY: Was a Texas Home Depot selling water for $42.72?

There have been a bunch of questions about a photo taken at a Texas Home Depot showing a 24 pack of water being sold for $42.72.
Store spokesman Matt Harriman confirms it is real.
Here's the full story:
The store, in Clear Lake Shores, was sold out of bulk pallets of water. This DASANI water was only labeled in their computers for individual sale. A customer wanted to buy the single bottles, before they were unwrapped from the plastic.
At $1.78 a bottle, the math adds up to $42.72.
Home Depot says putting out the sign was an error and now all individual water bottles are being sold at 17-cents per bottle.
About 45 Home Depot stores are currently closed because of #Harvey.
