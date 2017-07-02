VERIFY: What's the best way to carry a car seat?

Dr. Emily Puente (Photo: Bridge Family Chiropractic)

Many parents know what a pain it can be to lug babies around in a heavy car seat. Now a Texas mom's viral video says we've been doing it wrong all along.

Dr. Emily Puente with Bridge Family Chiropractic in Mansfield created a video showing what she thinks is the correct way to hold a car seat. Her video has been viewed more than four million times.

But does it work? And is it safe? We talked to Dr. Dennis Brando with the Brando Chiropractics Spine and Rehab Center in Houston and he agrees with the video, for three reasons.

He says it uses good biomechanics. The weight is distributed more evenly, making it easier to carry the car seat and it doesn't cut off blood flow to your elbow, like hooking the handle can do.

However, Dr. Valerie Bobb with the Baylor Institute of Rehab has a different opinion. She worries about stress to your wrist that could lead to a pinched nerve.

"When you're turning your wrist in that severe angle, you really end up getting a lot of stress on those tendons, ligaments, and there's a nerve that runs right there and that can pinch that nerve and cause carpal tunnel." she said.

She recommends carrying the car seat in front of you, especially if you're walking a long distance.

So what's the bottom line? There basically isn't a "perfect way" to carry a car seat. It's all about the seat itself and what you're comfortable with.

All the experts agree, it's best to talk to your own doctor to see what works for you.

© 2017 KHOU-TV