Pasco veteran needs help to find missing service dog

The dog, which ran off about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, is named Aquino is described as a white/apricot Golden Doodle and believed to be running around that neighborhood.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A veteran needs help finding his service dog who ran away from out of the office at a veterans’ center near 5139 Deer Park Drive in New Port Richey.

The dog, which ran off about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, is named Aquino and described as a white/apricot Golden Doodle and believed to be running around that neighborhood.

Click here to see Facebook updates on Aquino's location

The owner has said that Aquino continues to circle from Deerfield Elementary School, the clearing with ponds on Trouble Creek, across the road and Speedway gas station and Publix Supermarket on Little Road.





If you have information about the dog please call the Pasco Veteran Center at 727-372-1854 or 727-597-3512. Another contact is Renee at 727-597-3512.

© 2017 WTSP-TV