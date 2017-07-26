WTSP
Close

VIDEO: St. Pete PD needs help locating 94-year-old man's stolen tricycle

Police need your help to find the motorized tricycle that was stolen in St. Petersburg

Samantha Mitchell , WTSP 1:49 PM. EDT July 26, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A 94-year-old man is looking for answers after he left a CVS recently to find his tricycle missing.

Richard Griffin rode on his motorized tricycle to a CVS located at 4260 6th St. S., parking it out front while he went inside.

The tricycle is not easily moved without a key, so it may be dumped somewhere, according to St. Petersburg Police Department. 

The motorized tricycle is Griffin's only form of transportation and he can't afford to replace it, costing nearly $2,700 for a replacement. 

Anyone with information, contact the St. Pete PD at (727) 893-7780.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories