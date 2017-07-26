VIDEO: St. Pete PD needs help locating 94-year-old man's stolen tricycle

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A 94-year-old man is looking for answers after he left a CVS recently to find his tricycle missing.
Richard Griffin rode on his motorized tricycle to a CVS located at 4260 6th St. S., parking it out front while he went inside.
The tricycle is not easily moved without a key, so it may be dumped somewhere, according to St. Petersburg Police Department.
The motorized tricycle is Griffin's only form of transportation and he can't afford to replace it, costing nearly $2,700 for a replacement.
Anyone with information, contact the St. Pete PD at (727) 893-7780.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.
Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs