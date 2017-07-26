VIDEO: St. Pete PD needs help locating 94-year-old man's stolen tricycle

Screenshot courtesy of surveillance video. (Photo: Screenshot courtesy of surveillance video.)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A 94-year-old man is looking for answers after he left a CVS recently to find his tricycle missing.

Richard Griffin rode on his motorized tricycle to a CVS located at 4260 6th St. S., parking it out front while he went inside.

The tricycle is not easily moved without a key, so it may be dumped somewhere, according to St. Petersburg Police Department.

The motorized tricycle is Griffin's only form of transportation and he can't afford to replace it, costing nearly $2,700 for a replacement.

Anyone with information, contact the St. Pete PD at (727) 893-7780.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV