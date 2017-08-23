VIDEO: Hooters' manager helps apprehend customer, deputies say

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

Hillsborough County deputies are thanking a Hooters manager who stepped in and helped restrain an unruly customer.

According to deputies, Ashton Toney, 22, of Valrico, became angry and threatened to kill an employee after being told he would not be served alcohol and needed to leave the restaurant at 10023 E. Adamo Drive in Brandon. Deputies were summoned.

When deputies arrived, Toney, who is 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, walked back through the entrance and was met by two deputies. Toney then reportedly slapped the hand of one deputy, so the deputies tried to arrest him.

Toney resisted the deputies. Manager James Nolte was nearby and aided the deputies as the confrontation escalated, deputies said. With his help, the deputies were able to restrain and take Toney into custody.

Toney was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence. Bail was set at $6,000.

