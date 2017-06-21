VIDEO: Inmates Rowe, Dubose appear in Putnam Co. court
Escaped inmates Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe appeared in Putnam County Superior Court on Wednesday morning. The judge denied them bond and prosecutors said they expect to seek the death penalty. The men are accused of killing two corrections officers June
WMAZ 3:44 PM. EDT June 21, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old Milton, Florida girl
-
Man brutally attacked teenager in Rochester, New Hampshire
-
Billboard educates about Islam
-
Tampa Bay Area Forecast
-
Sheriff to cut sentences of inmates who helped fallen deputy
-
Suspected home invader jumped by victims in Chattanooga
-
GA inmates sentences cut
-
Man in viral video could be 'harassing' manatees, FWC says
-
TSA changing rules for transgender passengers
-
'Bathing suit bandits' identified
More Stories
-
Hillsborough Co. confirms one case, two probable…Jun 21, 2017, 4:43 p.m.
-
Hillsborough County votes to keep Confederate monumentJun 21, 2017, 1:07 p.m.
-
Authorities looking at terrorism in airport stabbingJun 21, 2017, 10:51 a.m.