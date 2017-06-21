VIDEO: Man accused of impersonating a police officer in Pasco

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- The Pasco County Sheriff's Office was made aware of a video that shows a man impersonating a police officer after pulling over another driver.

The video shows the man getting out of his vehicle and putting what appears to be a necklace with a badge around his neck before walking over the driver.

A Pasco resident and his son were driving in Wesley Chapel when they were pulled over with some flashing lights on the dash of the vehicle.

The man who is seen impersonating a police officer in the video has since been arrested.

