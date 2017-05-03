Video: Robber attacks woman at ATM machine

Tampa police are looking for this man who attacked and then robbed this woman at an ATM at an Amscot. Surveillance photo

TAMPA, Fla. -- Police are looking for the man who stood behind a woman making a withdrawal at an indoor ATM, the grabbed the money from her.

At 1:42 a.m. Monday, surveillance video shows the victim at the Amscot store at 8409 N. Florida Ave. when the suspect watched her, according to Tampa police. He then attacks her and takes her cash. The video shows another woman inside watching the attack, but not helping.

The suspect fled the area on foot.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay Inc. is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to his identification and arrest. Anyone with any information on the case and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report the tip anonymously online by clicking here or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application. Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.

© 2017 WTSP-TV