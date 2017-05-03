WTSP
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Video: Robber attacks woman at ATM machine

Tampa police are looking for the man who attacked and robbed a woman at an ATM at an Amscot in Tampa.

10News Staff , WTSP 12:42 PM. EDT May 03, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. -- Police are looking for the man who stood behind a woman making a withdrawal at an indoor ATM, the grabbed the money from her.

At 1:42 a.m. Monday, surveillance video shows the victim at the Amscot store at 8409 N. Florida Ave. when the suspect watched her, according to Tampa police. He then attacks her and takes her cash. The video shows another woman inside watching the attack, but not helping.

The suspect fled the area on foot.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay Inc. is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to his identification and arrest. Anyone with any information on the case and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report the tip anonymously online by clicking here or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application. Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Police say these guys put a skimmer in a Lake Wales ATM

WTSP

Wells Fargo customers can withdraw from ATM without cards

WTSP

Suspects wanted in Plant City ATM skimmer case

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories