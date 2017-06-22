VIDEO: St. Pete PD searching for man who broke into home, threatened woman

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a man that was captured on surveillance video rummaging through a home Wednesday night.

The burglary happened at a Paris Ave. home.

The suspect also threatened a woman who was at home when the incident occurred, according to the St. Pete PD. You can see the robbery suspect's face during the burglary on the surveillance video.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Pete PD at (727) 893- 7780, or text the tip to 847-411. The case is #2017-029652.

