Video system will soon monitor St. Pete sanitation drivers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The City of St. Petersburg Sanitation Department has partnered with a driver risk management company in an effort to reduce the number of vehicle incidents on our streets.

Lytx Inc. of California provides DriveCam duo cameras that capture video inside the truck and the driver’s view out of the windshield.

These cameras were installed into 145 sanitation service vehicles. They’re also equipped with a microphone that collects audio during the triggered events.

The city had been testing the cameras and recently got the green light from Pinellas County commissioners for a three-year agreement with Lytx. The program will cost $220,000.

“This is just one more tool to make sure they and the citizens of St. Pete are as safe as possible,” says Jeff Donnel, manager of recycling services for St. Pete.

Donnel says it will help drivers be more alert on the streets. The city will be able to determine if the driver was distracted during the incident, what areas they can improve on, or if they weren’t at fault.

“We can look at it together and try to determine, is there anything that could have been done differently to prevent that in the future,” says Donnel.

When a driver is involved in an incident, for example a crash, the camera sensor will go off. It records the first and last 8 seconds of the incident.

That video is then automatically sent to employees from Lytx for review.

The company works with city staff to determine which instances were safety-related and which ones were not.

Many times the cameras can be triggered by uneven road surfaces or hard braking.

The camera is always on but supervisors won’t be able to see the drivers every move.

They get notified only when an incident has occurred.

The report provided by the City of St. Pete says, “Drivers got on board when they realized supervisors could only see what is determined to be a safety related instance.”

It goes on to say, “They are further encouraged, when they realized that they can be exonerated from a wrongful traffic violation.”

