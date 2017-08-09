VIDEO: Talented Polk Co. man takes to the violin for family's financial woes

(Photo: Eddie Ramirez)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- It's a disheartening feeling when you see anyone on the side of the road or in a parking lot begging for money.

One man in Bartow has turned to a unique way to garner attention for his family's financial need: music.

He has been spotted at different locations, including a Walmart in Bartow.

According to Eddie Ramirez, who filmed the video of him playing, the man's family is in a poor financial condition and he is unable to work.

Just wait until you hear him play the violin though! Ramirez has a simple request for everyone in case he is seen: say a prayer and forward along to anyone who may be able to help.

Now Ramirez has taken to Facebook to pass along the video to send prayers and hopefully assistance for the mystery violinist.

