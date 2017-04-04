VIDEO: Watch burglary at Hungry Howie's

This is one of the suspects as captured on surveillance video.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Police are looking for two men in connection with burglaries at three Hungry Howie's restaurants in the past month and they are seen in surveillance video.

Two of the break-ins occurred in St. Petersburg, and one occurred outside city limits in the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction, according to St. Petersburg police.

Police released a surveillance video that shows the suspects taking soda and cash. Although their faces are covered in most of the video, one camera caught a face and we included that shot, police said.

The burglaries were at:

-- 3/13/2017 Hungry Howie's , 6570 Central Ave.

-- 3/15/2017 Hungry Howie's , 4690 49th St. N.(PCSO)

-- 3/31/2017 Hungry Howie's , 5570 4th St. N.

Police investigators say the suspects might be connected to four additional commercial burglaries in the last month.

Anyone with information in any of the cases is asked to call the police non-emergency number, 893-7780, or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411. Refer to case #2017-012237 or #2017-015338.

