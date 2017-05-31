Vigil held at USF for men stabbed to death for standing up to anti-muslim man

TAMPA -- A candlelight vigil is being hosted at the University of South Florida Wednesday evening in remembrance of the two men who were stabbed to death in Portland.

The vigil will be held at the MLK Plaza located at 4202 E. Fowler Ave., MSC 4100 at 5 p.m. on the USF campus.

The men were defending two Muslim women who were being screamed at by a man on an anti-Muslim rant.

The vigil is being hosted by the Council on American-Islamic Relations of Florida (CAIR-Florida), a civil liberties and advocacy organization along with USF's Muslim Student Association, Project Downtown, United for Human Rights, and Peacehouse.

The Interfaith & Youth Programs Coordinator, Aida Mackic, made the following statement:

"Two men lost their lives and another was injured for doing the right thing; standing up for people they didn't know against hatred an bigotry. Their actions were brave and selfless and should serve as an example and inspiration to all of us. I am asking everyone to please reach out and connect with your families, friends and neighbors. Let's all stand together and show that we will never tolerate violence. Let's come together and love one another."

