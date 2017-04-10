Voluntary evacuations at Pasco subdivision due to brush fire

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Authorities have announced a voluntary evacuation order for the Suncoast Lakes subdivision due to an ongoing brush fire.

The subdivision is located west of the Suncoast Parkway and south of State Road 52

Pasco Fire Rescue reports that the fire is heading west toward the Moon Lake area, south of SR-52 and east of Moon Lake Road.

Residents are being advised to prepare to evacuate their homes if the fire spreads in that area.

If you can safely take pictures of the brush fire, send them to 10News@wtsp.com.

Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

© 2017 WTSP-TV