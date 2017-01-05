Volunteer is giving back from his wheelchair

“If I’m able to wake up every day and make a difference, however big, however small, in someone else’s life, it makes my day,” said Deodat Jhoda. WTSP photo

Self Reliance, Inc. has many employees and one outstanding volunteer.

“He’s full of life,” said Self Reliance’s director of program services, Gary Mortoccio. “Every day he comes in with a smile and wants to help someone. He’s just really someone that I look up to.”

Mortoccio can’t praise Deodat Jhoda enough. No one at the company can.

Even outside the company.

“This is the prototype of what we look for with our disabled population,” said business partner, Brad Ramp. “He’s not sitting at home watching Jerry Springer.”

Jhoda, who moved to Tampa in 2003, has been volunteering at Self Reliance since arriving in the Sunshine State from New York. The Guyana native just loves giving back to this community.

“I wanted to give back,” said Jhoda. It gives me a lot of joy and it is my passion. It truly is my passion.”

His volunteerism is so impressive because it was born out of tragedy.

In 1993, Jhoda was the victim of random gunshot violence while working as a cab driver in New York City. At 2 a.m., an unidentified assailant fired a revolver into the cab window, with the bullet impacting Jhoda’s left shoulder and tearing through his torso while simultaneously severing his spinal cord.

Despite several weeks in intensive care units and months of dedicated work in rehabilitation hospitals, Jhoda accepted that he would never walk again and would experience limited use of his hands and arms.

Not long after, Jhoda became compelled to employ his challenging experience in the service of others.

“If I’m able to wake up every day and make a difference, however big, however small, in someone else’s life, it makes my day,” he said.

Throughout his recovery, Jhoda committed himself to a life of service to men, women and children with disabilities.

Jhoda is now the volunteer leader of a durable equipment loan program, wheelchair repair program, and co-leader of a peer mentoring group for people with disabilities in Tampa. Users who no longer need wheelchairs have donated them to Jhoda who subsequently turned them up and put them into service.

“Life throws you a curveball and you run with it.”



Jhoda was named one of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Community Heroes in December.