WA Attorney General suing Pres. Trump over immigration order

SEATTLE - Washington state's attorney general says he is suing President Donald Trump over an executive order that suspended immigration from seven countries with majority-Muslim populations and sparked nationwide protests.



Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced his lawsuit Monday, becoming the first state attorney general to announce a legal action against the Trump administration over one of its policies.

The lawsuit expected to be filed Monday asks the court to declare key provisions of the extreme vetting order unconstitutional, seeking to invalidate the policy nationwide, according to the Attorney General's Office.

"It’s unconstitutional. You can’t do that. It violates the rule of law, and I will not put up with it. I won’t," said Ferguson at a news conference.

Attorneys for the state said their legal argument claims both constitutional and statutory violations.

"It ranges from equal protection, procedural due process, violations of specific statues," said Ferguson. "The bottom line is the president has limits to his powers, and what our lawsuit expresses is what those limits are, and we believe them to be unconstitutional"

"This is un-American; it is wrong, and it will not stand," said Governor Jay Inslee who spent the weekend speaking out against the executive order at rallies at Sea-Tac Airport and downtown Seattle.

Protests followed confusion and chaos at airports nationwide, as federal agents began to enforce President Trump's executive order signed Friday that suspends immigration for citizens of the seven countries for 90 days, as well as suspends the U.S. refugee program for 120 days and indefinitely for Syrian Refugees.

President Trump defended his executive order Sunday saying in part: "This is not about religion," read a statement from the White House. "This is about terror and keeping our country safe."



Ferguson and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum were two of 16 state attorneys general who released a statement Sunday calling Trump's immigration action "un-American and unlawful."

Local tech giant Amazon wrote a declaration in support of the suit, along with Expedia.

