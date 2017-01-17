Walmart store closing step back for St. Pete's Midtown

ST. PETESRBURG - A food desert. That’s what some are calling it after the only grocery store in their neighborhood announces it's shutting its doors.

We’re talking about the Walmart Neighborhood Market, located on 22nd street in the Midtown area in St. Pete. Walmart says they will close their doors for good in March.

“It’s going to be an inconvenience to a lot of us,” said Carolyn Sprice, who’s lived in Midtown for years.

Sprice is one of many who are shocked to hear that the only grocery store in their neighborhood is pulling out after just over two years. Walmart took the spot of Sweetbay Supermarket back in 2014 and those in the area were relieved that they would have a grocery store once again.

There are many people in Midtown without vehicles, so this store allowed them to walk to get their groceries. Now many are left without any other options.

“This is really going to be a big negative impact to the community,” said Elihu Brayboy, who owns Chief’s Creole Café located just down the street from the Walmart Neighborhood Market. He says this is where he does some of his business.

“I’m very sad,” said Brayboy.

It’s not just Walmart shutting its doors in Midtown, Sylvia's soul food restaurant, which opened around the same time Walmart did, is closed as well.

“Sadly to say, the past eight years there’s been takeaways instead of add-ons,” said Brayboy.

Brayboy says he’s heard for years that elected leaders would make it a priority to bring business to Midtown and revitalize an area that’s been stricken with poverty and crime.

“It is a step back and the mayor feels disappointment from citizens relying on this Walmart,” said Ben Kirby, spokesperson for Rick Kriseman.

Kirby says that the city is working on purchasing the plaza where Walmart is located as well as the Manhattan Casino complex where Sylvia’s called home. They will work to bring businesses to those spots that they say will continue to help Midtown grow.

“Bear with us. We will work as fast as we can and we want to get solution right not go just fast,” said Kirby.

