A shoplifter uses a cart as a scooter to flee the store. (Photo: Surveillance Image)

If you're going to shoplift nowadays, you better expect some social media shaming to go along with it.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video from Walmart showing a white male, 40 to 50 years old, going on a sinister shopping spree.

The thief gets away with the good stuff, around $650 worth of merchandise and food like snow crab, king crab and smoked salmon.

The most memorable part of the video shows the suspect skipping on one foot with the cart outside, using it like a scooter to get to an older model white pickup truck with raised sides that likely contain cargo boxes.

Facebook commenters didn't hold back the snark on his getaway technique.

"Not too bright! If you're going to steal.....park closer, lol," said one.

"Is the buggy his getaway car?" says another.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Burglary/Pawn Unit Detective R. Weil at 727-582-6337. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.

