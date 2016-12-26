Warnings of infection from open-heart surgeries

“As if we haven’t dealt with enough,” said Jean Brewster, sitting with her husband, Craig. “Now one more thing that’s wrong.” KARE photo

TAMPA BAY, Florida -- Tens of thousands of veterans across the country began their holiday season with a warning from the VA alerting them they could be at-risk of a potentially-deadly infection.

It is part of a massive effort by hospitals nationwide to warn patients that equipment used in many heart surgeries may have been contaminated with a dangerous bacteria.

“As if we haven’t dealt with enough,” said Jean Brewster, the wife of a veteran in Minnesota, as she rubbed her husband’s leg. “Now one more thing that’s wrong.”

Her husband, Craig, had a triple bypass three years ago at the Minneapolis VA. He now has a pending tort claim that alleges the VA was negligent in his post-surgical care. He claims poor care resulted in a stroke.

“It was a nightmare. They didn’t take care of me,” said Craig. “The anticoagulation wasn’t what it should have been,” he explained.

The Brewsters' attorney, Ben Krause, shared medical opinions from both outside and internal VA experts that appear to back up that claim, however, other VA experts maintain the standard of care was met in Craig’s case.

The stroke left Craig partially paralyzed and struggling with his speech. He says he has also developed a series of unexplained health issues.

“I have to have ice on my head when I go to bed .. because I’m so .. it hurts,” Craig tried to explain.

Jean finished his thought for him.

“He’s hot all the time, he has to sleep with ice packs on his head, because he’s so hot,” she said. “He just feels like he has a temperature all the time.”

They now wonder whether Craig’s symptoms could be from the bacteria they’re just now being warned about.

“It’s like, is it from a bacteria? We haven’t been tested yet,” said Jean, “but it makes me wonder.”

While the VA is now sending out warning letters, this is not an issue isolated to the VA and veterans like Craig.

Back in October, the CDC warned that heater-cooler units used during open heart surgeries to keep a patient’s circulating blood at a specific temperature may have been contaminated in the manufacturing process. Since then, hospitals all across the country have been notifying patients about a possible infection called nontuberculous mycobacterium or “NTM.” The CDC estimates that more than half a million patients nationwide may be at-risk.

"The VA is being a very prudent, very conscience provider of care," said Dr. Jay Wolfson from USF Health. "(The VA says,) 'we don't want to get you too upset, but we have a duty to let you know what we know as soon as we know it.'"

Wolfson said NTM is very slow-developing, with symptoms that are similar to many other ailments. So reports of issues connected to the potential contaminations very well may be under-reported.

While the Minnesota Department of Health reports more than 10,000 people in the state were potentially exposed between 2012 and 2016, with two confirmed cases of contamination-related NTM infections, the state of Florida reports zero cases so far.

However, Florida cases are tracked by the Department of Agriculture (Division of Drugs, Devices and Cosmetics), not the Department of Health.

"People often don't know how to report, where to report, or what they're supposed to report," Wolfson added.

Over half of all U.S. health care facilities that perform open-heart surgery use the LivaNova PLC (formerly Sorin Group Deutschland GmbH) Stöckert 3T heater-coolers which are the devices at the center of this contamination issue.

The CDC says the risk of infection is very low, but there have been several deaths reported across the country.

Symptoms include night sweats, muscle aches, weight loss, fatigue, and unexplained fever.

“He has some of the symptoms that they’re listing for that possible bacteria as far as night sweats and fatigue and some of those symptoms that he’s had to deal with,” Jean Brewster said as her husband nodded in agreement.

The couple is now making plans to get Craig tested for an NTM infection.

"If you get a letter like this," Wolfson said, "you should contact your primary care physician; your cardiologist; your surgeon (and) ask, 'what do I do next? what am I supposed to know?' "Or, if you have had symptoms, keep track of the stuff...so you know when it starts, how they progress, how severe they get, and how long they last...because those are very important pieces of information."

For more information, the VA recommends veterans visit http://www.cdc.gov/HAI/outbreaks/heater-cooler.html or call their assigned Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT).