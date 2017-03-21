Watch as sea turtles released after rehab

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Riverview Homicide Investigation
-
Suspects sought in fight
-
Search for pair continues through night
-
Boy and dog share same rare skin disorder
-
April the giraffe gets a visitor while on baby watch
-
Missing Palmetto woman killed
-
People swallowing balloons to loose weight
-
WATCH: Security guard shoot bank robbery suspect
-
Riverview teen talks out about hit-and-run crash
-
Marijuana raids
More Stories
-
104 arrested in Polk prostitution sting dubbed…Mar 21, 2017, 7:13 a.m.
-
Researchers tracking sharks out in the AtlanticMar 21, 2017, 11:25 a.m.
-
Getaway plans second location in Marina DistrictMar 21, 2017, 10:15 a.m.