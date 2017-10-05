WATCH: Bartow man captures video of 'thousands' of baby toads after hurricane

(Photo: William Decker)

BARTOW, Fla. -- With the Hurricane and rain, you may have noticed a lot more frogs and toads.

Look at this video from Bartow.

Baby toads have taken over this yard.

William Decker tells us there are thousands!

After doing his own research, he believes they're spadefoot toads.

Usually about six to eight weeks after a lot of rain, the frog and toad population booms.

While Decker says he's glad it's good for the frog and toad population, he was having a hard time walking around the tiny toads.

