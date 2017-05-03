WATCH: Bicyclist weaves through traffic

A bicyclist got the attention of police at 2:27 p.m. April 29 at University Parkway and North Tamiami Trail. Sarasota police photo

SARASOTA, Fla. – A bicyclist weaving through traffic at an intersection has gotten the attention of police who are warning bikers to follow the same laws as drivers.

“If you’re a bicycle rider in the City of Sarasota, please know the rules of the road and don't do this,” the Sarasota Police Department posted on Facebook.

“Just like cars, if you're a bicycle rider, you need to obey stop lights & street signs. These riders are lucky! Drivers in cars, please remember you need to give bicyclists 3 feet of space if they're riding nearby.”

Police got the video on at 2:27 p.m. April 29 at University Parkway and North Tamiami Trail.



