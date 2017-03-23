Watch: Body cam taser takedown costs city $20,000

(Photo: Stuart PD)

The debate over police body cameras re-ignites with a Florida woman tased in a takedown.

The Stuart Police Department tells 10News that it stands behind officers’ actions, even though the body cam arrest cost taxpayers thousands of dollars in a lawsuit.

The video may be upsetting to some people.

The conversation between Stuart Police Officer Chris Heitfeld and driver Aranda Wendell started off pretty civil.

“With these rights in mind, do you want to answer some questions about the crash,” asks Officer Heitfeld. “Sure,” Wendell replies. “What happened,” Officer Heitfeld asks.

Wendell says she’d been rear-ended in a crash on the way to work. Police say she wasn't at fault, but she didn't stop and that's a crime.

Officer: Most people involved in a crash usually stop.

Wendell: I didn't consider it being involved, honey, I'm sorry.

Officer: Don't call me honey, please.

Wendell: Well then don't talk to me.

Officer: You're under arrest.

The questioning quickly escalates to an arrest. The officer’s body camera falls off as he moves in to take Wendell into custody, but it continues to record the sound.

Wendell: Why? Get the (expletive) off of me!

Officer: Alright. Turn around, put your hands behind your back!

Wendell: No!

Officer: I’m not playing games.

Wendell: I’m not playing games!

Officer: You’re going to get tased. Stop resisting.

“The video doesn't show the whole story, number one. Number two, the camera actually falls off the officer. You also don't know there was a stairwell involved our officers were afraid the female would fall,” says Corporal Brian Bossio.

From the body camera, you hear officers repeatedly shout commands. Wendell doesn't comply.

Officer: You're going to get tased. Stop resisting.

Wendell: Get off of me! What the hell?

Officer: You're under arrest.

Wendell: Why? Get the (expletive) off of me!

Officer: Take her down. Now you’ve got battery on a LEO (Law Enforcement Officer)

Wendell: Ow!

Officer: You're going to get tased. Turn around before you get tased. Ma'am, turn around. You're going to get tased. Turn around. Turn around before you get tased, ma'am. Turn around. You're going to get tased. Turn around. You're under arrest. Turn around. You're resisting.

Then, the taser deploys. Wendell screams.

Officer: Turn around. Get on the ground. Turn around.

Wendell screams.

Officer: Put your hands behind your back. Put your hands behind your back!

The taser deploys again. Wendell continues screaming.

Officer: Your hands behind your back!

“When the body camera fell off the officer, all you could hear was the screaming, and obviously that's exacerbated because you don't see what's going on. All you hear is the screaming,” says Corp. Bossio.

Officer: She’s under arrest.

Wendell: Because I called him honey, that’s why.

Officer: No, because she resisted.

Wendell: No, I didn’t resist.

Officer: And then you tried to kick us.

Wendell: Because you were hurting me.

Officer: No.

“The police department stands behind these officers. They followed policy. The reality is sometimes police work is not pretty, and that doesn't mean that officers are doing their job improperly,” Corp. Bossio says.

The department says since all patrol officers started wearing body cameras, they haven't had any other complaints from the community. Stuart PD says believes the cameras hold officers and the public accountable, because everyone knows they’re being recorded.

The charges were eventually dropped against Wendell. She sued the city for excessive force, and they settled for $20,000.

Wendell: You call this protecting and serving? You're so mean. Look at me, I'm just a girl. Why would you treat me like that?

Officer: Why would you try to kick us?

“It was decided it would be cheaper to settle than it would be to take this to trial,” says Corp. Bossio.

Tampa Police say since they started using body cameras, officers' use of force has gone down more than eight percent.

While St. Pete's police chief doesn't believe the cameras increase the public's trust compared to the cost.

What do you think? Should police have settled the lawsuit? Join the conversation on our 10 News Facebook page.

© 2017 WTSP-TV