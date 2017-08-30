WATCH: Body cam video captures moment deputies injured trying to help others

(Photo: Pasco Co. Sheriff's Office)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Police officers have put their lives on the line for strangers on numerous occasions.

Not all of their valiant efforts are captured on camera. In this case, body cam footage on one of the deputies captured the exact moment that a truck struck the scene of a crash that deputies were already assisting crash victims.

The video may be difficult for some to watch. As the truck strikes the crash scene, you can see a deputy being thrown onto his back from the impact along with one of the prior crash victims.

Instead of staying down and worrying about their own injuries, both deputies sprung into action to assist the woman who had also been thrown back from the impact.

A good Samaritan also stopped to assist the deputies and the crash victims.

Thankfully, there were no serious injuries in the crash and everyone is expected to be ok.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office posted the video for the public along with the following message: "We urge you to slow down, especially on wet roads and near traffic crashes. We are thankful the injuries to our members were not serious. We are also thankful for our citizens who stepped in to help their fellow citizens."

The original video:

