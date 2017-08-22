Close WATCH: Tampa Bay discusses senior hunger insecurity With more than 150,000 seniors going hungry everyday in Hillsborough County alone, community leaders met to discuss how to provide more services to Tampa Bay seniors in need. Stan Chambers, WTSP 11:14 PM. EDT August 22, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST TAMPA, Fla. - With more than 150,000 seniors going hungry everyday in Hillsborough County alone, community leaders met to discuss how to provide more services to Tampa Bay seniors in need. © 2017 WTSP-TV CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice Florida solar eclipse map: Aug. 21, 2017 Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse 'Cavern' opens up under Fletcher Child hit by truck in Riverview Toddler hit by truck in Riverview Tampa Bay eclipse viewing Teen finds wallet, turns in $1500 to grocery store manager Clients say they were left high and dry by pool contractor WB lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway closed More Stories 'Devastation': Sea level rise, hurricane hit makes… Aug 22, 2017, 1:18 p.m. Powerball jackpot climbs to $700 million Aug 22, 2017, 7:57 p.m. 'Cavern' could keep Fletcher Ave. closed for weeks Aug 22, 2017, 1:14 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs