WATCH: Video shows Amtrack train crashing into car in Seffner

Screenshot of viewer video.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a video of a train crashing into a car happened Friday in Seffner. A viewer sent in the video of the vehicle vs. train crash.

The video shows the Amtrack train clipping the corner of the car on Kingsway Rd. and MLK Blvd. The crash happened around 5:45 p.m., according to the HCSO.

There were no reported injuries from the crash.

