WATCH: Video surveillance shows man stealing girl's power wheel, bike

A family had their daughter's power wheel and bike stolen while they were at lunch. (Photo: WTSP)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A local Riverview family left for a rare lunch around noon on Wednesday.

It was to their surprise when they returned to the home less than an hour later to discover the young daughter's toys missing from the driveway.

Rick Hebert shared surveillance footage and stills from the incident on a Facebook post in hopes of possibly identifying the man or the vehicle that he took off in.

Hebert shared with 10News Staff that it has been a difficult past 24 hours as the family truck caught fire overnight and now the family only has one vehicle. He also informed staff that he does not plan on pressing charges against the thief, stating that "he probably needed the toys more than we did."

Any information on the identity or location of the suspect, contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8555.

