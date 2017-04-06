Watchdog: USF suspends West Nile projects after failed protocol

The University of South Florida has suspended four West Nile Virus projects due to a failure to handle protocol and sanitation rules, according to a watchdog group.

TAMPA, Fla. -- The University of South Florida has suspended four West Nile Virus projects due to a failure to handle protocol and sanitation rules, according to a watchdog group.

A report to the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee said that on Aug, 7, 2016, eight gerbils were injected with Brugia malayi larvae. The next day four of the gerbils were dead, and four others were near death and then were euthanized. A review found that the samples might have been contaminated.

Click here to read USF letters in the case

The case also involves an inspection from October 2016 that found zebra finches were not being monitored twice daily as required by care standards, according to a letter from the National Institutes of Health. Also, the method of euthanizing the birds was different from that called for in the guidelines.

SAEN, a nongovernmental watchdog group that monitors the nation's research facilities for wrongdoing, found the information in government records.

© 2017 WTSP-TV