Water slowly recedes in Sarasota County neighborhood

Residents have had to canoe from their homes to their cars, which they parked on higher ground outside the neighborhood, just to get to work in the morning.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WTSP) -- Residents who live along the Myakka River are experiencing some of the worst flooding they’ve seen in years. In one area outside of Venice, it’s hard to tell where the neighborhood ends and the river starts.

A makeshift “No Wake” sign hung on a fence in the front yard of a home on Brentwood Drive.

Since the flooding started Monday, people who live there have had to change their routines, paddling to the cars they left at the entrance where there is no flooding.

Garry Petty said it takes about 20 minutes.

“Being able to drive home every day, that would be nice,” he said.

The water was the lowest its been all week on Saturday. Neighbors are happy it's receding, but with a hurricane in the Atlantic and another storm behind it, they're watching the forecast closely.

“Living in Florida, you get nervous with every hurricane,” Shaun Reeve said. “If you didn't, you're just not smart, but you wait and see, and you kind of roll with the punches.”

Reeve and his neighbors have been rolling with the punches since Monday. That's when the flooding started. It's also the last day his kids were able to make it to school.

“It was really stressful, because I'm such a grade worrier,” Reeve’s daughter explained.

People who live here expect occasional flooding. Fortunately, the water stayed out of most of the houses. Even as they wade through a river to get to work, they feel lucky.

“Compared with Texas, this is a cake walk,” Reeve said.



