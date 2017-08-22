(Photo: HCSO)

BRANDON, FLA. - School functions have resumed at a Hillsborough middle school after authorities responded to a report of a gun on campus.

Reports of a weapon on the McClane Middle School campus reached Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies early Tuesday via social media. The school was immediately placed on lockdown as HCSO School Resource deputies found the students involved and conducted a search of their belongings.

During the search, a non-functional BB gun was found in one of the students' backpacks.

Deputies then conducted a secondary search of all eighth-grade students in the cafeteria with metal detectors and no other weapons were found.

Once the investigation was completed, three juveniles were arrested for disruption of a school function and resisting without violence, which are all misdemeanors.

