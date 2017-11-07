Weekend vibes: Chance the Rapper, Migos draw crowds at Amalie

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) – It was a night of mostly ups and a few downs for fans who came out to see a star-studded lineup of rap royalty at WiLD 94.1’s Last Damn Show in Amalie Arena on Friday night.

The headliner and the highlight: Chance the Rapper—the Chicago sensation whose high energy and inspirational lyrics helped the crowd overlook their earlier disappointment from late and no-show rappers.

In a nod to Christianity and black churches across America, Chance had people of all races and presumably all religions on their feet, calling for blessings to come down when praises go up. His song, “Blessings,” blends a call-to-worship with personal life experiences into a relatable hip hop harmony in a way that separates him from most of his peers.

Chance’s upbeat set with visuals and a live band was a strong departure from second-biggest act of the night: Migos. The Atlanta chart-topping trio was one of the most highly-anticipated acts of the night, but arrived close to 45 minutes late, and left the crowd after a performance that lasted not much longer than 15 minutes.

The group squeezed in a few of their most popular hits from their #1 “Culture” album, but things got off to a rough start. As they slid into their performance of “Slippery,” the mics went out, leaving already anxious fans on-edge. Those kinks were worked out fairly quickly.

However, noticeably missing was the talent that helped propel their hottest single to date to the top of the charts. Lil Uzi Vert, who collaborated with Migos on “Bad and Boujee,” was scheduled to perform, but for unknown reasons, never made it to the show.

Before any of this went down, though, there was a lot of fun to be had with Lecrae, Jessie Reyez and 24hrs. Reyez got a warm welcome from the crowd, and like Chance, Lecrae’s spiritual undertones also came out on-stage. He, too, performed his song called “Blessings,” which reflects on being grateful and overcoming adversity.

Then there was another Atl chart-topper, with a catalog that runs much deeper than any of the other rappers who performed. Ludacris showed the crowd why he still has that magic touch to make you shake your “Money Maker,” Some of his songs have probably been around longer than some of the fans in the audience, yet it didn’t stop them from rapping along to the hits that helped make his career: “What’s Your Fantasy,” “Move,” “Yeah,” “Throw Them Bows,” and more.

But the concert for sure belonged to Chance, who added to his set by incorporating another Chicago legend: Kanye West. There were no in-person Yeezy appearances, but a video tribute and a performance of Chance’s verse on Kanye’s Ultralight Beam were crowd favorites.

Bringing Chance back to headline WiLD 94.1’s Last Damn Show after a 5-year-break was a stellar choice, because if there’s anyone who can get a show going, it’s Lil Chano from 79th.



