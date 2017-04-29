WTSP
Welcome home!! Returned soldier surprises wife on the job

Spc. Earle Wilson surprises his wife Liz after returning from a year n Iraq.

Spc. Earle Wilson is back from a year's deployment in Iraq, and he wanted to surprise his wife, Liz.

Mission accomplished!

Saturday he went to his wife's workplace, Skyline Chili in Clearwater to surprise her, and she was stunned to see him.

We're told after the surprise, he and Liz were headed home to surprise their two children, ages 3 and 7.

Welcome back, Spc. Wilson!

