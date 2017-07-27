Wells Fargo warning customers of nationwide scam

MCDONOUGH, GA. - Wells Fargo Bank is warning its customers of a nationwide scam.

According to a statement from Henry County police, customers are receiving a recorded message, informing them that Wells Fargo has locked down their accounts and that they will need to call (855) 804-8470 to resolve the matter.

Once a person calls this number, they again hear the original message, which then tells them to press “1.” Callers are then asked to provide their social security number, date of birth, zip code, card expiration date, a four-digit pin and street number.

Police said after the requested information is provided, the line will go dead.

Wells Fargo has told police that the company is aware of the scam and are telling customers not pr provide any information to unsolicited phone calls.

